Hundreds of People Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown, Mask-Wearing in Edinburgh - Photos

Hundreds of anti-maskers have gathered in Edinburgh and are expected to march to the Scottish parliament in order to protests against mandatory face-covering rules and other coronavirus-related restrictions. The event, organised by a group, known as "Saving Scotland", is meant to fight "for the freedom to choose", according to its official Facebook page.
"Time to stand up together, and listen to real scientific evidence in regards to the health of the Scottish people. This evidence is being buried by MSM, Big pharma, and more than a few politicians. Lockdown is causing more harm than the virus. We stand for the freedom to choose. NO to mandatory vaccines and masks. NO to secondary Lockdowns", the statement from the organisers said.
- Prof. Richard Ennos addresses anti-lockdown demonstration in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Anti-quarantine demonstrators in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Demonstrators against the Coronavirus Act 2020© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Dr Malcolm Kendrick addresses anti-mask demonstration in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Anti-lockdown demonstrators in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Scottish Libertarians demonstrate against lockdown in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Scottish Libertarians demonstrate against lockdown in Edunburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Hundreds turn out for anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- People gather for an anti-mask demonstration in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
- Anti-mask demonstration in Edinburgh© Sputnik / Jason Dunn
So far, the death toll from COVID-19 in Scotland is 2,495 with over 20,000 confirmed cases, while the United Kingdom in total has registered over 344,000 infected and more than 41,600 deaths.
All comments
Show new comments (0)