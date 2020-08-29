Register
18:10 GMT29 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pedestrians walks past the doors of the BBC's Bush House in London. File photo

    New UK Media Outlets Reportedly in Development to Challenge 'BBC Propaganda Machine'

    © AFP 2020 / NICOLAS ASFOURI
    UK
    Get short URL
    360
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008291080315276-New-media-BBC-UK/

    The news comes amidst an unprecedented drop in the UK public’s trust toward media institutions. The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism Report 2020 found that just 28% of Brits said that they trust “most news most of the time” - one of the lowest figures in the world. Trust in the BBC fell by 20% compared to 2018.

    Two initiatives are being launched in the UK for alternative “Fox News-style” outlets to challenge the country’s flagship BBC, according to The Guardian.

    In an effort to bust the BBC’s monopoly on television news output, one group, which goes by the provisional name of GB News is promising something, “distinctly different from the out-of-touch incumbents” and has reportedly already been issued a broadcasting licence by regulator, Ofcom.

    One of GB News’ co-founders, Andrew J. Cole, has written on his Linkedin profile that it will be a “new TV channel for the UK and EU markets” and he also slams the BBC as a “disgrace.”

    Previously Mr Cole wrote in an article on his Linkedin that the BBC was, “possibly the most biased propaganda machine in the world… [and to] watch out for announcements of famous presenters and the launch of a completely new TV news channel for the UK - one that will be distinctly different from the out-of-touch incumbents.”

    “The people need and want this new perspective,” Mr Coal added.

    According to The Guardian, sources have said that GB News is in discussions with Discovery Inc, which is a multinational mass media company based in New York City, about the possibility of a “tie-up” deal that will presumably see the two organisations working together. Mr Cole also sits on the board of Liberty Global, a multinational telecommunications company with headquarters in London, Amsterdam and Denver.

    Mr Cole has allegedly said that he will release more information about the upcoming channel from September.

    The Guardian alleges that another project is being launched out of the headquarters of news giant Rupert Murdoch’s “British media empire” by a former Fox News executive named David Rhodes, the brother of Ben Rhodes, a speech writer and National Security Advisor to former US President Barack Obama.

    Mr Rhodes was hired by News UK - which includes The Sun, The Times, The Sunday Times and talkSport - and is said to be supported by Lachlan Murdoch, the man slated to take over the Murdoch empire when his father passes away. Currently, it is unclear whether this project will take the eventual form of a television channel, or online-only content. However, on his Linkedin profile, Mr Rhodes has written, “see what we’ll do on the screen in the coming months.”

    The news comes at a time when there is increasing criticism of the BBC over what some see as its biases and recent embrace of a politically correct agenda.

    Most recently, the BBC was slammed as out of touch for dropping the lyrics to the famous national anthems Rule, Britannia! And Land of Hope and Glory at the BBC Proms because of perceived ties to imperialism and colonialism.

    Widespread public and political backlash quickly followed.

    A YouGov survey found that 55 percent of Brits opposed the BBC’s decision to perform only an instrumental version of the song. Just 5 percent said that they felt the songs should not be performed at all. In unprecedented condemnation of the BBC, Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused the corporation of “wetness.”

    Taking aim at the politically correct, Mr Johnson said to reporters that, “I think it’s time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions, and about our culture and we stop this general bout of self-recrimination and wetness.”

    The BBC issued a statement saying that at next year’s Proms, the songs would once again be sung.

    “For the avoidance of any doubt, these songs will be sung next year. We obviously share the disappointment of everyone that the Proms will have to be different but believe this is the best solution in the circumstances and look forward to their traditional return next year,” a BBC spokesperson said.
    Tags:
    media, UK, BBC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A mushroom cloud is seen rising after the so-called Tsar Bomba was detonated in a test over the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the USSR in this still image from previously classified footage taken in October 1961 and released by Russia’s Rosatom state atomic energy corporation.
    Made in USSR: Freshly-Declassified Pictures of Most Powerful Thermonuclear Bomb Test in History
    GOP Blinders
    Dead on Arrival
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse