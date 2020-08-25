Register
18:05 GMT25 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Tenby Harbour

    Fisheries Minister Visits Welsh Harbour Town Tenby in Bid For New Bill Amid Tense UK-EU Brexit Talks

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Richardjo53 / Tenby Harbour
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106063/80/1060638009_0:86:1616:995_1200x675_80_0_0_0edcaefdc514701f22e1f877b50f10c6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008251080274603-fisheries-minister-visits-welsh-harbour-town-tenby-in-bid-for-new-bill-amid-tense-uk-eu-brexit/

    The visit comes a month after the House of Lords passed the first key legislation on fishing rights in roughly 40 years, which will be scrutinised in Commons amid a second reading in September.

    UK fisheries minister Victoria Prentis met representatives in the fisheries and seafood sector on Tuesday to discuss the town's fishing industry, the UK government announced in a statement.

    ​Ms Prentis also held talks with harbour master Chris Salisbury and local fisherman on seafaring safety, and later with Aquaculture Industry Wales director, Dr Andy Woolmer and Jim Evans from the Welsh Fishermen's Association.

    Brexit
    © CC0
    Michael Gove ‘Working Round the Clock' to Ready UK for No-Deal Brexit Amid Stalled Talks With EU
    The Welsh catching sector employs roughly 1,200 people and has been hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said. But the UK Fisheries Minister reaffirmed her commitment to backing all regions affected by the economic crisis, stating the UK would be "taking full advantage" of options by scrapping the "outdated" Common Fisheries Policy.

    "The Fisheries Bill will give us the powers to protect our precious fish stocks while enabling our seafood sector to thrive, and as we establish new relationships with the EU and other coastal States I am confident that there is a thriving future for fishermen and women in this country, Ms Prentis said in a statement.

    Jon Parker, Seafish Panel and Wales Committee Chair, added that the visit had been "valuable and insightful" in discussing progress within Tenby's fisheries sector.

    The news comes as UK lawmakers are set to scrutinise the Fisheries Bill 2020, which aims to end "automatic rights for [European Union] vessels to fish in British waters," Defra said in a statement in July.

    The UK was rapidly approaching "the end of Transition Period" but the Fisheries Bill would provide "a thriving and sustainable future" for Welsh maritime industries, Jim Evans, The Welsh Fishermen’s Association said.

    Dover port, England
    © CC BY 2.0 / Marcus Meissner / Dover ferry port
    UK Introduces £705 Million Package to Ensure Britain's Post-Brexit Borders Are 'Fully Operational'
    The news comes amid fierce talks with EU Brexit chief negotiator Michel Barnier, who reportedly sought to boost lobbying power from countries such as France and the Netherlands, according to a source speaking to the Times.

    But the UK's counterpart, David Frost, said that there had been "little progress" in negotiations, with a Whitehall source speaking to the Daily Mail stating that although an agreement by the end of September was possible, "a long to-do list still remains" and that time was "of the essence for both sides".

    Britain has entered a transition period after leaving the EU on 31 December last year and will use its 200-mile economic zone extending from its shores, blocking EU members from fishing in its waters without prior agreements.

    Related:

    Post-Brexit Talks: Barnier Reportedly Ready to Ease Hardline Stance if UK Shows Push for Consensus
    UK Introduces £705 Million Package to Ensure Britain's Post-Brexit Borders Are 'Fully Operational'
    UK Trade Deal With EU Unlikely at This Point, EU's Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier Says
    Michael Gove ‘Working Round the Clock' to Ready UK for No-Deal Brexit Amid Stalled Talks With EU
    Tags:
    Defra, UK House of Commons, House of Lords, no-deal Brexit, Brexit plan, post-Brexit, Brexit, fishing rights, fishing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The “Martyr Hajj Qassem” surface-to-surface ballistic missile
    Iran Shows Off New Missiles: One is Named After General Soleimani, Killed in US Drone Strike
    Sore Successor
    Sore Successor
    Russian two-vector vaccine against coronavirus
    Russia’s Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Facts and Details
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse