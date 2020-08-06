UK Slaps Belgian Travellers With Fresh 14-Day Quarantine Rules Amid Reported Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Downing Street has imposed quarantine restrictions on travellers arriving to the United Kingdom from Belgium following a spike in coronavirus cases, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Mail also reported that roughly 9,852 people have died from COVID-19, or 81 out of 100,000 people, making Belgium the country with the "highest mortality rate, per capita, in the world".
“We keep the data for all countries and territories under constant review and publish a weekly update on www.gov.uk to update passengers if significant changes in the incidence of COVID-19 are identified,” a transport ministry spokeswoman said as quoted by Reuters.
The news comes after London hit travellers from Luxembourg and Spain with a 14-day quarantine following a rise in COVID-19 cases, with UK prime minister Boris Johnson also announcing further restrictions in northern England.
Germany Foreign Ministry also declared Belgium a 'high-risk area' on Wednesday and imposed quarantine measures, Deutsche Welle reported.
