Register
17:10 GMT01 August 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo taken on February 22, 2015 Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London, on February 22, 2015

    What’s So Worrying About Shamima Begum’s Return to UK to Appeal Citizenship Revoke?

    © AFP 2020 / LAURA LEAN
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080034222_0:2:3072:1730_1200x675_80_0_0_f0d72c7bd13f373ad82f5f6ed8a5b876.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202008011080034196-whats-so-worrying-about-shamima-begums-return-to-uk-to-appeal-citizenship-revoke/

    Daesh bride Shamima Begum, who left the UK in 2015 to join the terrorist group in Syria, is currently fighting to get back to the UK after her British citizenship was revoked by then Home Secretary Sajid Javid last year.

    This week, the British Court of Appeal directed the case over Shamima Begum’s citizenship status to the Supreme Court, after initially deciding in July that Begum would be allowed to come back to the country “to pursue her appeal”.

    Begum, 20, was stripped off her British citizenship by the then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid last year, citing national security concerns, after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp. Begum left the UK in 2015 to join the Daesh* terrorist group in Syria, where she married a Dutch terrorist, but she left Raqqa in January 2017, after losing two children and another one in a camp in 2019.

    According to report by the Telegraph, the London-raised teenager could have been a member of the terror group’s “morality police”. Last year, Begum, who maintains that she was “just a housewife” despite being aware of atrocities committed by the Islamic State, appealed the Home Office’s decision to revoke her citizenship and is currently seeking to return to the United Kingdom.

    This undated photo released by the Metropolitan Police of London, shows Shamima Begum, a young British woman who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and now wants to return to Britain
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police of London
    This undated photo released by the Metropolitan Police of London, shows Shamima Begum, a young British woman who went to Syria to join the Islamic State group and now wants to return to Britain

    However, the Court of Appeal’s July ruling to allow her to return to the country to present her arguments in court has divided the public.

    This decision was “based on the principle of fair hearing and justice”, which “surpasses legality” in this case, says expert on counter terrorism and organised crime David Otto. He called the Court of Appeal’s ruling “a clear demonstration of the fairness of the rule of law in the UK” but added that it creates concerns for the Home Secretary, as well as uncertainty over returning foreign fighters who might seek to benefit from her case.  

    “Now, let us assume that she lost the case at the Supreme Court while in the UK. As she is now on UK soil, such a judgement will open up another legal battle of what to do with her at that point”, the expert explains, arguing that it will be unlikely that the Home Secretary will succeed in extraditing the woman back to Syria or Iraq, while the home country of her parents Bangladesh will probably not accept her either.

    “This predictive grey area is, in my opinion, the bone of contention which will play out in the arena of the Supreme Court”, explains Otto.

    He believes that Begum “will surely serve some time in prison if she returns to the UK” for travelling to join Daesh and may also have to complete a “rehabilitation and deconstruction programme” as a precondition for her return. However, the counter terrorism specialist notes that “there is no fixed outcome when it comes to rehabilitation of jihadists and no effective measure of the rate of recidivism”.

    Legal Precedent For Other Returnees?

    Another issue around Begum’s return to the UK concerns the legal precedent it creates for the British legal system.

    For Otto, it will be highly “unlikely”, although “not impossible” for some foreign fighters to benefit from Shamima Begum's appeal, as they would “have to match her case point for point”.

    “If a jihadist suspect’s case is similar to that of Shamima Begum - like for like, then the ruling gives them a window of opportunity to come to the UK and defend their case. As far as the process of returning back is concerned, each foreign fighter will be scrutinised based on an assessment of the risk to UK national security”, the expert explains.

    However, Otto concludes, it will still be very difficult to “meet the Shamima Begum threshold”, as “her case is particular, limited to her personal trajectory with inbuilt case sensitive facts”.

    In this still taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Feb. 23, 2015, 15-year-old Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana,16, center, and Shamima Begum, 15, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police
    In this still taken from CCTV issued by the Metropolitan Police in London on Feb. 23, 2015, 15-year-old Amira Abase, left, Kadiza Sultana,16, center, and Shamima Begum, 15, walk through Gatwick airport, south of London, before catching their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015

    The situation around each returnee is indeed different, and requires certain categorization, says David Lowe, a retired police officer and senior research fellow at Leeds Beckett University Law School, considering the fact that in some cases whole families were flying to Syria, bringing young children with them, with each case requiring separate assessment.

    In terms of Begum, she also made her decision to leave at the age of 15, notes Peter Williams, Policing & Terrorism Expert at Liverpool John Moores University, and this “should be taken into account”.

    “Also and you won't see this in the media, MI5 cannot get intelligence from her whilst she is in a camp in Syria, for all we know she knows the name and location of who radicalised her and that person/s may still be out there”, Williams adds.

    But the whole situation around Begum's citizenship revocation also comes down to the question whether the executive or judiciary authorities can actually “make someone stateless”, according to Lowe.

    “I think what they're looking for is a decision from that, because it's not just about Shamima Begum it's others who will be in a similar position. So it's looking at a precedent”, the researcher says, noting that the power to make this decision lies solely with the Supreme Court.

    *Daesh (aka Islamic state/ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries

    Tags:
    UK Supreme Court, Shamim Begum, terrorist, daesh bride, Daesh, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A muslim girl attends Eid al-Adha prayers at the Thai Islamic Center amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 July 2020.
    Muslim Celebrations of Eid al-Adha Around the Globe Amid Pandemic
    Trump Tune-Out
    Trump Tune-Out
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse