UK Hospital in Brighton on Lockdown After Man Stabs Staff Member

British police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing attack at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, which occurred around 8:30 a.m. (local time) on Sunday.
"The hospital site was quickly secured while officers have been working with security staff to confirm that nobody else has been injured, and that staff and patients are safe", a police spokesman stated.
We have arrested a man after stabbing incident at Royal Sussex County Hospital this morning Sunday 19 July in which one staff member was injured. Hospital secured, being checked to confirm everyone else safe, thanks for co-operation of all at the site. https://t.co/Enh3cTIBTS pic.twitter.com/d7AiIvvxmJ— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) July 19, 2020
"Following immediate police searches and inquiries a 30-year-old man was arrested in nearby Wilson Avenue at 9:40 am on suspicion of attempted murder, and is currently in custody for interview and further inquiries".
Sussex Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after hospital staff member was stabbed in the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton pic.twitter.com/CwxtPiBUNc— Free Speech (@Random_Crap2020) July 19, 2020
So far, the authorities do not consider the incident to be a terrorist attack. There is also no information about other possible perpetrators.
All comments
Show new comments (0)