Johnny Depp Attends Day 1 of Libel Trial Against The Sun - Video

Sputnik is live from outside the High Court in London where the US actor Johny Depp is expected to testify on the first day of the trial against the publishers of The Sun.
The hearing is related to a 2018 article titled “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife-beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?” According to the actor, the Sun piece claimed that he was physically abusing his wife, and causing her to fear for her life. The actor has denied all accusations in the article and argued that it was he who suffered from Heard's allegedly abusive temper.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)