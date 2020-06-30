Boris Johnson Promises to Build a More Beautiful Britain to Stimulate Post-COVID-19 Recovery

During a live speech this Tuesday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to give the British economy a boost after it emerges from the coronavirus-induced crisis.
"We cannot continue simply to be prisoners of the crisis," Johnson said. "It's absolutely vital for us to set out the way ahead, so that everyone can think and plan for the future, short, medium and long term."
Speaking further, the prime minister stated that Britain must seize the moment to fix decades-old problems and narrow the productivity gap with its competitors.
"We must use this moment now, this interval to plan our response and to fix of course the problems that were most brutally illuminated in that COVID lightning flash: the problems in our social cares system, the parts of government that seemed to respond so sluggishly," Johnson said.
The prime minister pointed out that Britain was not as productive as many of its competitors, and though London was the "capital of the world", much of the country felt left behind.
