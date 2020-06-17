UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Car Rear Ended Outside Parliament

Following the weekly Prime Minister's Questions at the Parliament, Boris Johnson was leaving Westminster in his car, followed by his security staff in a Range Rover.
Bois Johnson in car crash at Parliament. Just now. Security drives into back of his car as Kurdish protester runs into road. pic.twitter.com/k1kCplzyZ5— Steve Bray #HoldThemToAccount (@snb19692) June 17, 2020
A video filmed by one of the by-standers shows a protester running in the middle of the road in front of the PM's car. The driver of the Jaguar, carrying Johnson, hit the breaks, causing the following vehicle to crash into its rear end.
Following the incident, both cars drove away from Westminster, leaving agitated protesters and police behind.
The news quickly spread on social media, and comments to the video poured in.
PM Boris Johnson in car crash outside Parliament Square in Westminster when a protester ran out into the road! But thanks God everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/vPq6CXdG2l— Hamid Nowab (@HamidNowab) June 17, 2020
I hear that @BorisJohnson has been in a car crash outside Westminster....well that's better than the car crash that normally takes place INSIDE Westminster— Leggy lynne (@leggy_lynne) June 17, 2020
Another Twitter user noted that it has been "a disastrous year for Boris."
It’s been a disastrous year for Boris. To add insult to injury, he’s just had a car crash.— Gary Marlowe (@gmarlowe) June 17, 2020
Prime Minister's Question Time, also referred to as PMQs, takes place every Wednesday the House of Commons sits.
