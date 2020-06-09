Register
17:41 GMT09 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson

    Coronavirus Crisis Thickens: UK Employment Outlook Worst in Nearly 30 Years

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107830/48/1078304858_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e243e3d1b58e1e6ac21c5cbe75016012.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006091079569258-furlough-job-outlook-depression/

    The furlough scheme, which began in March, costs British taxpayers about £14 billion per month, and is being used by about one million companies. Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced at the end of May the Treasury would slowly taper the scheme.

    The outlook for UK jobs is at its gloomiest in almost three decades, according to a survey published by recruitment firm ManpowerGroup.

    The organisation found companies in all major sectors are more likely to cut jobs than to hire people July - September, the weakest forecast since records began in 1992. The survey comes as companies prepare to start amending, or indeed significantly winding down, their involvement with the government’s furlough scheme, which covers pays 80 percent of almost nine million workers’ wages.

    Businesses may well announce significant redundancies in coming weeks, as the state gradually reduces support available through the scheme. Firms have to decide whether they can afford to keep staff on furlough when they begin contributing towards the cost of the government scheme, or choose to make workers redundant.

    ​Businesses will initially have to pay employer national insurance and pension contributions for workers kept on furlough, equal to about five percent of gross employment costs before the scheme started.

    However, from October the government will be paying only 60 percent of wages, up to a cap of £1,875, while employers will have to contribute 20 percent plus national insurance and pension contributions – equal to about 23 percent of gross employment costs pre-furlough.

    If firms don’t believe they’ll have the income to begin paying towards the scheme from August, as well as covering holiday pay, they may be compelled to make workers redundant.

    A number of other changes will also impact employers’ decisions - furloughed staff can be brought back to work part-time from 1st July, with employers paying wages in proportion to hours worked, but only staff who have been furloughed for three weeks before 30th June can join the scheme, so companies must decide by 10th June. In addition, from 1st July companies aren’t allowed to have more employees on furlough than they had earlier in the year.

    Related:

    UK Employees Should Report Cases of Breaching Furlough Rules by Firms - Transport Secretary
    Lib Dem Peer Apologises for Furloughing Himself and 'Milking Taxpayer', Promises to Repay
    UK Companies Will Have to Cover Between 20-30% of Furloughed Wage Cost, Reports Suggest
    Businesses Must Start Paying Towards Furlough Scheme From August, Chancellor Rishi Sunak Says
    Tags:
    taxpayers, COVID-19, unemployment, UK economy, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Vintage Photos of Soviet Streets on Rainy Days
    Fence Fixation
    Fence Fixation
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse