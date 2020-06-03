Protesters Hold Demonstration in London Against Racism Over Floyd's Death - Video

Sputnik is live from the UK, where on Wednesday activists gather in London to show solidarity with George Floyd protesters across the United States.
On 31 May, London police arrested 23 people during a demonstration in front of the US Embassy for different offences, including "possession of an offensive weapon to assault on police, obstructing a public carriageway" and violating anti-coronavirus restrictions.
Mass protests across the United States started after George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May. Some protests have turned into riots complete with violence, arson, and widespread looting. The protests erupted after a video surfaced showing white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes before he lost consciousness. On 1 June, the county examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide.
