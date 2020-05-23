Order Order! Welsh MP Arrested on Suspicion of Assault, Party Whip Withdrawn

Edwards, who has represented Carmarthen East and Dinefwr since 2010, has been released on bail and a police investigation is ongoing. He is effectively suspended from the parliamentary party pending the probe’s outcome, and will sit as an independent unless or until the whip is restored.

Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards has had the party whip withdrawn after being arrested 20th May on suspicion of assault.

"The party whip has been withdrawn pending the conclusion of a police investigation. Mr Edwards has accepted this course of action and is complying fully with the police enquiries. It would be inappropriate for the party to comment further at this time,” Plaid Cymru said in a statement.

Jonathan Edwards MP (Plaid Cymru, Carmarthen East and Dinefwr) has had the whip withdrawn following his arrest due to alledged assault.https://t.co/giv316Frwi pic.twitter.com/AOVo6gnnOR — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) May 23, 2020

​It’s not the first time a British parliamentarian has been embroiled in controversy related to a physical altercation. In 2017, a bar on the House of Commons estate was closed temporarily after a fight broke out, leaving one member of staff seriously injured after allegedly being glassed. Two individuals were arrested for grievous bodily harm while another was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The Sports & Social Club Bar where the incident took place is notorious for cheap alcohol and heavy drinking, and is frequented by young parliamentary aides and older members of staff who work on the parliamentary estate managing the grounds and carrying out maintenance work. There have been calls for the Sports, as it’s known by Commons insiders, to be closed after the drinking culture in the Houses of Parliament was blamed for a number of sexual assaults.

"Watch out for the karaoke night on a Thursday, not something you want to end up in by mistake,” an unofficial guide written for House of Commons staff warns.

Former MP Eric Joyce was arrested on suspicion of assault in 2013 after a brawl at the bar.