Register
05:52 GMT23 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Dominic Cummings, political advisor to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London

    Dominic Cummings in Hot Water After Reportedly Flouting UK Lockdown Rules While Down With COVID

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107827/24/1078272452_0:17:3071:1745_1200x675_80_0_0_73b4863f7f3ff4c1ed2a505a1556d893.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005231079395861-dominic-cummings-in-hot-water-after-reportedly-flouting-uk-lockdown-rules-while-down-with-covid/

    Boris Johnson's right-hand man was reported to have travelled more than 200 miles just days after being seen in Westminster and confirmed to be struggling with the novel virus.

    The Labour Party has demanded a "swift explanation" from Boris Johnson's team, after a joint investigation by The Guardian and the Daily Mirror was released claiming the prime minister's top adviser Dominic Cummings flouted the self-isolation rules he himself helped to craft.

    "If accurate, the prime minister's chief adviser appears to have breached the lockdown rules. The government's guidance was very clear: stay at home and no non-essential travel", a Labour spokesperson commented on the reports, adding that double standards are not permissible with regard to state-issued rules:

    "The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for Dominic Cummings", the press service stated.

    While Downing Street hasn't yet commented on the said investigation, speculation is running high over its staffer's political future, as well as general credibility bearing in mind that he is said to have been personally behind the counter-COVID measures.

    "Following the news that Dominic Cummings travelled from London to Durham during lockdown and his behaviour was investigated by the police, his position is completely untenable - he must resign or be sacked", SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford said.

    In a series of tweets, Mr Blackford said: "This is a key test of leadership for Boris Johnson. People must have confidence that the Tory government is following its own rules - not being investigated by the police for breaking them", going on to state that millions would find it "completely incredible that Boris Johnson's most senior adviser has been breaking his own government's rules".

    Acting Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey echoed the stance, suggesting that the way out is crystal clear: "If Dominic Cummings has broken the lockdown guidelines he will have to resign".

    "One law for them another for the rest", Labour MP Angela Eagle tweeted, while her colleague delved into greater detail pointing out:

    "So we can now take children from a household where people have tested positive to stay with the likely over 70s? Missed that exemption in the guidance", she fumed.

    Piers Morgan, in his typically fiery manner, called for Johnson to take countermeasures:

    "Fire him tonight prime minister - or why should anybody heed your lockdown rules?", he asked, before going on:

    "Boris Johnson must have known where Cummings was self-isolating. Why did you let your chief adviser break your lockdown rules, prime minister?"

    The Daily Mail, meanwhile, has cited Cummings’ "close friend" as saying that he couldn't be bothered less with the reports:

    "It's more fake news from The Guardian. There is zero chance of him resigning", the friend concluded.

    The newspaper reports suggest, citing sources that, Johnson's right-hand man was questioned by the Durham Constabulary on 31 March after travelling to where his parents reside, which is over 200 miles from his London home, just a day after he was seen in Westminster with a Downing Street spokesperson confirming he had been self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms. Sources assumed that the 48-year-old Number 10 staffer made the long trip to the North East so his parents could take care of his young son if he and his wife, who were both displaying symptoms, were unable to look after him - something the couple reportedly believed was not prohibited under the new rules.

    The police reportedly investigated the matter and found the said individual was staying in "part of a house" at a Durham address, and in line with national policing guidance, "officers explained to the family the arrangements around self-isolation guidelines and reiterated the appropriate advice around essential travel".

    Separately, media outlets suggest a local resident was "shocked" to catch a glimpse of Cummings, "a distinctive figure", on the doorstep of his parents' home with a child believed to be his son on 5 April.

    Breaches of lockdown rules have recently led to a number of high-profile resignations.

    For instance, Scotland's chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood quit her post after it emerged she had twice visited a second home in Fife.

    Also, Professor Neil Ferguson, one of the government's top scientific advisers, resigned from the SAGE committee after a woman from the outside was reported to have visited his home at least twice.

    Related:

    Ex-UK Finance Minister Javid Left Office Because He Didn’t Want to Be Cummings' ‘B*tch’ – Reports
    'Dominic Cummings Has Got a Relatively Free Hand to Do What He Wants' - Academic
    UK PM Adviser Cummings Has Symptoms of COVID-19 - Reports
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, aide, Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sorrell Vince, 23, left, from Northampton and Bethany Heatley from Preston enjoying the sun on Cullercoats Beach, in Tynemouth, England, Wednesday 20 May 2020. Lockdown restrictions due to the coronavirus outbreak have been relaxed allowing unlimited outdoor exercise and activities such as sunbathing. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures set to hit 28C (82.4F).
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 May
    No Mask Bask
    No Mask Bask
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse