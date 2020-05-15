Register
05:43 GMT15 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves as he goes for a walk in Central London following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

    Fighting the Bulge: Johnson Set to Declare National War on Obesity Amid Raging COVID-19, Aides Say

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107927/14/1079271431_0:0:2224:1252_1200x675_80_0_0_86c6aece3fd02e6a6afeff7a4b62a54a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005151079309700-fighting-the-bulge-johnson-set-to-declare-national-war-on-obesity-amid-raging-covid-19-aides-say/

    The UK prime minister is said to be determined to use the coronavirus pandemic to get Brits to be healthier, recounting his own issues as he himself tackled the novel virus first in self-isolation and then in hospital in April.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent personal battle with COVID-19 has prompted him to wake up to Britain's urgent need to tackle the obesity issue - a condition that makes patients especially vulnerable to the coronavirus among other health issues, The Times reported citing senior ministers and advisers.

    Johnson's reported preference is to promote cycling, so that a greater part of the nation, a quarter of which is known to have obesity problems, will be encouraged to bicycle to work.

    The government is already spending £2 billion on this, the edition noted, adding that the PM is “obsessed” with the idea and thinks now is a “good moment to get Britain on its bike” while “it’s all right with you thinnies".

    Boris Johnson has indeed long complained that first as foreign secretary and now as head of the government he can't pedal about the capital as much as he used to doing his tenure as mayor, which he has blamed his weight gain on.

    Separately, in an unexpected swing to greater interventionalism from a long-standing opposition to a “nanny state” stance, Johnson is understood to be set to review the sugar tax - a levy on the amount of sugar in fizzy drinks introduced two years ago - as well as other “sin” taxes.

    As per Johnson, the government also needs to seek ways to incentivise doctors to tell people to slim down to prevent really dangerous outcomes, something that GPs are typically reluctant to do either because they don't see it as their job or due to concerns that it will hurt their relationship of trust with a patient. 

    He himself admitted two years ago that he had been prompted to lose weight by a doctor telling him that he was 16 and a half stone. However, now he has reportedly told friends he was even heavier than that -  17 and a half stone -  when he was admitted to hospital in April with worsening COVID symptoms.

    Tackling the obesity issue is hoped to not just better prepare Britain for living with the coronavirus, especially in the absence of an appropriate vaccine, but it would also ease the pressure placed on the NHS by a whole slew of diseases like type 2 diabetes, The Times wrote.

    The news came after NHS figures revealed that one in four UK coronavirus fatalities had diabetes – a condition closely linked to weight issues, including obesity. The latter is understood to double the risk of needing hospital treatment for patients with COVID-19, for instance, as well as the risk of dying from COVID.

    Since pre-existing conditions began to be reported on 31 March, around 5,873 (26 percent) of the 22,332 patients who died of the novel virus were found to have had diabetes, as just one underlying condition affecting an estimated one in 16 people in the UK.

    According to the most recent estimates, 33,614 people have died of COVID-19 in the UK, including 24,100 in hospitals in England.

    Related:

    Labour's Keir Starmer Leads PM Johnson in Net Approval Ratings, New Poll Finds
    Boris Johnson 'Right to Loosen England’s Coronavirus Lockdown', Political Commentator Says
    'Naughty' Johnson 'Forgets' to Hide Private Memo Urging Him to Avoid Meeting Senior Tory Eye-to-Eye
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, obesity, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse