Register
13:34 GMT05 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nigel Farage Dover

    Police 'Visit', Urge Nigel Farage to Respect COVID-19 Measures After Dover 'Illegal' Migrant Report

    Nigel Farage/ Twitter
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107920/19/1079201981_2:0:1284:721_1200x675_80_0_0_03bf42c0ecf2d0b9e78c4f2b34a4d281.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202005051079201758-police-visit-urge-nigel-farage-to-respect-covid-19-measures-after-dover-illegal-migrant-report/

    Police officers have reportedly advised the top Brexiteer to respect COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and social restriction measures in place at the time, the top Brexiteer said on social media this week.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said that he was visited by authorities after travelling to report on illegal immigration in Dover.

    Mr Farage made numerous journeys to the south eastern region to report on the alleged scandal, where he said he "witnessed first hand our Border Force acting as a taxi service for illegal migrants", according to a tweet on Monday.

    He tweeted: "This scandal continues and people have got every right to be angry about it."

    Local police were "bombarded" with outrage after he defied quarantine measures following his first trip to Pett Level beach.

    Farage shared a second video in Dover, where he said he was "not going to let this story drop" despite media backlash over his trip in East Sussex.

    Mr Farage tweeted: "Lockdown lunacy. Two police officers just knocked on my door to advise me on essential travel. They had received a complaint that I had been to Dover to report on the illegal migrant scandal taking place."

    "What a total waste of time and money," he added.

    ​But his comments contradict statements he made in a further Leading Britain's Conversation (LBC) talk last week, where he accused those breaking lockdown protocols of "middle-class hypocrisy".

    He told the LBC: “Between 70-80 per cent of people think lockdown should continue. Yet when I went out at the weekend on Saturday I passed a local historical attraction, you couldn’t get in the carpark. I’ve never seen so many cyclists on the road in all my life. These aren’t short distance cyclists, people popping out for an hour, people popping out for the day in absolutely huge numbers. It almost seems to me there’s a bit of middle-class hypocrisy here.”

    Related:

    Farage Tells MEPs Second EU Referendum Not 'Wholly Unreasonably' Ahead of Final Speech in Brussels
    Nigel Farage Waves Union Jack After Blitzkrieg Final Speech In European Parliament - Video
    Farage: Huawei Getting Access to UK’s 5G May Be ‘Price’ of Beijing Sending COVID-19 Aid to Britain
    ‘We Can See Your Privates Nige’: Farage Flashes Shorts on Livestream and People Struggle to Unsee It
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse