12:03 GMT25 April 2020
    UK Gov’t May Allow Small Social ‘Bubbles’ as Way Out of COVID-19 Lockdown - Report

    UK
    0 01
    The news comes amidst increasing signs in the UK that large parts of the population are growing fatigued and restless with the government’s stringent COVID-19 social distancing policy.

    Brits may soon be allowed to meet with small “bubbles” of their close family and friends as the government looks toward scaling down the Coronavirus lockdown measures.

    According to revelations by the Daily Mail, ministers are considering whether to relax the stay at home advice by letting small groups of up to 10 Brits “cluster” together for socialising.

    Reportedly, the proposal will allow family members and close friends to meet for meals, and share childcare. It would also allow for the reuniting of couples who have been separated as part of the social distancing measures.

    Under the new plan, people would be able to “nominate” one or two households to be part of their social “cluster.” However, people would not be allowed to meet or socialise with others outside of their cluster.

    A Whitehall source told the Daily Mail that, “if we can find a way to allow a bit more flexibility without risking transmission of the disease running higher then we will do it.”

    Scotland also appears to be considering the idea.

    Scottish First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said that her government is considering the proposal as a way of loosening social distancing restrictions.

    Miss Sturgeon cautioned however that if the policy were to be implemented, people would have to ensure that they only mixed those inside their cluster.

    In order to stop the virus from transmitting more widely, “it’s got to be the same people day-to-day, week-to-week,” Miss Sturgeon said.

    During Friday's Downing Street press briefing, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

    “When people ask me when will the measures, the social distancing, the stay at home measures, be altered, my answer in some ways is that some of this lies in your own hands.
    The more we adhere to it and are strict about the social distancing that is required, the faster that decision will be able to be made.”

    The developments come as the UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has urged Brits to remain at home this weekend, despite sunny and warm weather being forecasted. According to the Daily Express, Miss Patel has not ruled out the possibility of giving additional powers to the police to enforce lockdown measures. There is increasing alarm in the UK that growing numbers of people are flouting the government’s stay-at-home rules.

    A source who is said to be close to the Home Secretary told The Express that, “we are seeing a worrying increase in people moving around. Some industries which we did not advise to close are reopening, and we welcome that provided the social distancing rules are observed.”

    “The vast majority of the public are still doing the right thing. However, transport use has ticked up in a way that suggests something more is going on and that has set off alarm bells.

    We know it has been hard but everyone needs to stick with it. The more people comply with the rules, and we slow the spread of this virus, the sooner we can think about easing some of the rules,” the source added.

    Tags:
    lockdown, corona, COVID-19, UK
