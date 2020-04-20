Strange Burning Object Spotted Flying Above Hull, UK - Reports

Eyewitnesses spotted a mysterious burning object flying in the sky above Kingston-upon-Hull, East Yorkshire on Sunday evening, the local outlet Hulldaily reported.
The object was reportedly moving over the northern part of the city, leaving a trail.
According to one of the witnesses, the object was gliding very slowly in the sky, unlike a shooting star, before stopping and staying still in the air and then disappearing.
Another eyewitness claimed that the object had suddenly appeared in the sky and started to drift into the distance, in the direction of Cottingham.
All comments
Show new comments (0)