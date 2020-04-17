London Mayor Urges Government to Make Face Covering on Public Transport Compulsory

Khan admits that a regular face mask may not stop a person from catching the virus, but it can prevent the virus from transmitting from those already infected.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps however believes that wearing a face mask on public transport could be counterproductive for several reasons.
"The suggestions people would make their own masks; whether it’s clothing and that sort of thing which doesn’t really provide that much protection. Secondly, the way people take it off can sometimes do the reinfection. Thirdly it can provide a false sense of security," Shapps said in the air of ITV broadcaster.
Public Health England has emphasised the importance of masks for doctors and nurses dealing with coronavirus infected patients, but there have been no suggestions on mass public use of masks. UK government's chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said earlier this week that UK's position on masks was under review and changes were possible depending on scientific opinion.
The UK has so far confirmed 98,480 coronavirus cases, with 12,868 related fatalities, according to the data provided by the World Health Organisation at 12:00 pm CEST.
