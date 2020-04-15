Register
16:06 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search

    Ex-MI6 Chief Says China 'Evading' Blame for COVID-19 Amid Anti-Beijing Campaign by US Think Tank

    Sergeant Tom Robinson RLC/MOD and WHO logo
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    406
    Subscribe

    A former high-level MI6 official has accused Beijing of "evading" responsibility for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been revealed. The news comes despite numerous official statements from Beijing hitting back at Western accusations in recent days.

    Beijing was not honest about the Coronavirus pandemic and would face 'anger' from international leaders, former MI6 head, Sir John Sawers, told the BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Wednesday.

    US president Donald Trump should also express his anger at China rather than the United Nations, he said, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) would soon face 'serious questions' for failing to scrutinise the country.

    "There is deep anger in America at what they see as having been inflicted on us all by China, and China is evading a good deal of responsibility for the origin of the virus, for failing to deal with it initially," Sir John said as quoted by Daily Mail.

    Despite this, the West could not find a way out of the pandemic without working with China, stating: "The world will not be the same after the virus as it was before.

    The Chinese were "indeed concealing [the pandemic] from the West" in December and January, Sir John said, without providing further evidence.

    Officials in the US and UK should "hold China responsible for those issues that the WHO", he told the BBC, adding that it did not "excuse the head of the WHO [Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus] for failing to make "the right demands" of China.

    "'I think the WHO has got serious questions to answer about its performance, but anger should be directed against China rather than the UN agencies," he concluded.

    The comments come hours after US president Donald Trump suspended funds to the WHO, citing bias towards China and the global organisation's alleged 'mismanaging' of the Coronavirus outbreak. 

    Pro-US Think Tank Ramps Up British Narrative Against Beijing

    The news comes a day after a major Policy Exchange think-tank forum was held on Tuesday lambasted the West's policy towards China.

    The event held discussions with former US national security advisor, Lt Gen HR McMaster, former UK Foreign and Commonwealth secretary Lord William Hague of Richmond, Australian Liberal Party leader Alexander Downer AC, Center for a New American Security's Transatlantic Security Program director, Julianne Smith, and Lord Wood of Anfield and foreign policy advisor to former British PM Gordon Brown, Lord Wood of Anfield.

    Many of the guests voiced concerns about the world's second-largest economy amid the pandemic, with Lord Hague calling for a "strategically independent" relationship between Beijing and the West, and Lt Gen McMaster stating that the US needed to "get a backbone" in dealing with Chinese.

    The event came just a month after nearly 40 Tory rebel MPs tabled measures to block Chinese telecom giant Huawei from building Britain's 5G networks, with the bill being voted down in Commons.

    Comments from Chinese Foreign Ministry Amid Western Allegations

    Despite accusations from Western leaders, China made numerous efforts to warn global leaders of the virus, according to official statements.

    Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Zhao Lijian, denounced Washington's suspension of funds to the WHO and urged US officials to uphold their responsibilities, adding that Beijing had contributed $20m to help the organisation fight the COVID-19 pandemic, SCMP reported on Wednesday.

    “China expresses serious concerns over the decision by the US,” Mr Zhao said in the presser, adding that the WHO was "irreplacable".

    He added: “The decision of the US will weaken the WHO’s ability to handle the pandemic, especially the nations whose capabilities are not well developed.

    Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman and director general of the Department of Information, Hua Chunying, hit back at previous accusations on Saturday, stating that China was the first to report the deadly disease and had responded "openly, transparently and responsibly", containing the spread in roughly two months.

    The US had been "formally notified" in early January and US experts had visited China in late January, she said, adding the US consulate in Wuhan had closed on 25 January, she noted.

    But the US had closed its borders to China on 2 February, with the spokeswoman adding: "Unfortunately, two months on, the US has the most infections and deaths.

    ​A Facebook post from the Russian Foreign Ministry, cited by China's Central Television (CCTV), said that the attempts of some states to "shifting responsibility to others" for worsening conditions were "worrying".

    Responding to the comments, Mr Zhao said in a statement on Monday: "Russia has expressed an objective and fair position. China commends that.

    China had repeatedly stated that the "international community can only prevail" by cooperating for a "shared future for mankind", Mr Zhao said.

    But countries should "transcend ideological differences and refrain from groundless accusations and suspicions", namely by avoiding "politicizing anti-pandemic cooperation and shifting blame to others", he added.

    Mr Zhao noted that the WHO had upheld an "objective, scientific and just position" while performing its duties amid the pandemic, adding that a statement from the Extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit on COVID-19 had stressed that member-states would back efforts made by the international health body.

    He concluded: "At present, the pandemic is spreading all over the world. The international community should work together to defeat this common enemy.

    Related:

    China's Customs Says Domestic Trade Recovering, Foreign Trade Facing Major Difficulties - Reports
    Huawei Appoints Sir Michael Rake to UK Board Amid Fight Against 5G Spy Claims, US Trade War On China
    Step Aside Washington: Ex-US Envoy Says ‘China Filling the Void' in Global Response to COVID-19
    UK Lawmaker Accuses China of Trying to Exploit COVID-19 Crisis
    Tags:
    Policy Exchange, Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, MI6, Sir John Sawers, allegations, baseless allegations, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    Rituals and Daily Life of the Hamer Tribe
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse