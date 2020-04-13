UK's COVID-19 Response Measures Include Using Confidential Patient Data - Reports

According to the reports, UK artificial intelligence startup Faculty and US big data firm Palantir are working together with NHSX, the digital unit of the National Health Service, to build the "COVID-19 datastore" and provide the government with aggregated statistics on hospitalisations, availability of critical care beds, ventilator orders, oxygen supplies and other data.
"The companies involved do not control the data and are not permitted to use or share it for their own purpose," a spokesperson for NHSX said, according to the newspaper.
While Palantir has not responded to requests for comments by The Guardian, Faculty said it only used aggregated or anonymized information.
The United Kingdom has so far confirmed over 85,200 COVID-19 cases and over 10,600 fatalities. The country is now ranked fifth globally in terms of the confirmed coronavirus cases.
