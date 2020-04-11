Downing Street Says Coronavirus-Hit Boris Johnson Continues to Make Very Good Progress

The British Prime Minister was moved to intensive care last week after his COVID-19 symptoms took a turn for the worst. Since then, he has been removed from that unit back to a standard hospital ward.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is making "good progress" in his recovery from COVID-19, his office announced on Saturday.

The Prime Minister was taken out of intensive care on the evening of Thursday, April 9, after spending three nights there. Downing Street issued a statement on Friday, April 10, which said that although Mr Johnson was able to walk again, his recovery was "just beginning" and that he would only resume his official duties on the advice of his doctors.

The UK Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab continues to stand in for Mr Johnson while he recovers. So far, no timetable has been offered publicly for Mr Johnson's return to No. 10 Downing Street.

On Friday, the Downing Street spokesman said that he was not aware of any contact between the Prime Minister and his team back in No.10, nor did he say whether Mr Johnson would return in time for discussions on whether to ease the UK's nationwide lockdown, slated for April 16. The spokesman added that, "[Mr Johnson] has spoken to his doctors and thanks the whole clinical team for the incredible care he has received. His thoughts are with those affected by this terrible disease."

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital last Sunday, April 5, 10 days after initially testing positive for the virus. Mr Johnson was taken into hospital after his symptoms of COVID-19 progressively worsened, including a high temperature and a dry cough. Following that, he spent three nights in intensive care when amidst reports that his condition had deteriorated by Monday.

Also on Friday, Mr Johnson's father, Stanley, said that his son "must rest up" after being moving from intensive care. Stanley Johnson spoke of his "relief" that his son had started down the road to recovery, adding that he thought Boris getting the disease had "got the whole country to release that this is a serious event."