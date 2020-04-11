Register
    This private jet was hired with cash and flown to Colombia from Luton. It flew back to Farnborough airport, south west of London

    UK Private Plane Turned Back From France After Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions

    © Photo : UK Border Force
    120
    Like most other governments, France’s has imposed stringent limits on public movement in an effort to tackle the spread of the Coronavirus, with people only being allowed to travel from their homes if it is deemed absolutely essential, such as to get groceries or to go to work when working from home is not possible.

    A group of holidaymakers from the UK who tried to flout France’s Coronavirus restrictions by entering the country in a private jet have been caught and sent back to the UK, according to local reports.

    Seven men in the 40s and 50s along with three women in their 20s were aboard the private jet and flying to France’s southern Cannes to stay in a villa they had booked. However, after their luxury business jet landed at Marseille-Provence airport, they were intercepted by French police. Reportedly, the French authorities had not given permission for the jet to land.

    A source in the French police had been widely quoted as saying that the organiser of the trip - a Croatian national working in finance - had “paid for everything.” When police boarded the jet shortly after it had landed, the Croatian man reportedly told one of the officers, “I have money, let’s talk.”

    “He was looking forward to the break, with his friends and young female escorts. But it was obviously a recreational trip and under the containment measures these are strictly prohibited,” the widely quoted source said. He added that the Croatian man tried to convince the officer into letting the group stay by saying that they would lockdown in the villa that had been booked.

    There were also reportedly three luxury helicopters waiting on the airport tarmac to fly the group on to their destination in Cannes.

    However, the head of Marseille-Provenance’s border police told La Chain Info that police refused to let the group stay on French territory. The group have now returned to the UK and the three French helicopter pilots have allegedly received fines for being willing to break Coronavirus restrictions.

    A number of Twitter users shared their views on the incident.

    More than 13,100 people in France have died after testing positive for the Coronavirus. On Friday, the country’s health ministry said that 7,004 people were in intensive care after a roughly 1% drop from the day before.

    “We seem to be reaching a plateau, albeit a high level,” Jerome Salomon, the country’s health ministry director said on Friday.

