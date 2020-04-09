UK Foreign Secretary Raab Holds Press Conference After COBRA Meeting on Lockdown - Video

Raab has been leading the government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalised on Monday with persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is holding a press conference after an emergency meeting at the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms which focused on the country's lockdown next week.

The meeting involves the leaders of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Raab has been leading the UK government after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalised following a week-long battle with coronavirus.

As of 9 April, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK stands at 55, 246, with 6,159 deaths, according to the World Health Organisation.

