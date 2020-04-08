21 Days Later: Google Data Exposes Impact of Coronavirus Lockdown on London

In a series of reports on major cities across the world, the search engine monopole uses data from people who’ve opted in to storing their location history with Google to illustrate the degree to which people are adhering to government-mandated social isolation instructions.

Google data gathered from citizens’ smartphones - allegedly in order to help public health officials understand how people’s movements have changed in response to the global pandemic - has been released demonstrating the impact of lockdown on the UK capital.

Strikingly, in just three weeks usage of public transport has collapsed 80 percent in Greater London, while visits to 'recreational' retail outlets, including restaurants, shopping centres, theme parks, museums, libraries and movie theatres, has fallen 87 percent.

​Workplaces are visited 62 percent less, public parks 59 percent and supermarkets stores and pharmacies 48 percent. Residential areas conversely saw an increase of 19 percent in visits.

​Google claims the reports both the public and public health officials understand the effectiveness and impact of social distancing guides.

“This report shouldn’t be used for medical diagnostic, prognostic, or treatment purposes. It also isn’t intended to be used for guidance on personal travel plans. These reports were developed to be helpful while adhering to our stringent privacy protocols and protecting people’s privacy. No personally identifiable information, like an individual’s location, contacts or movement, is made available at any point,” the search engine giant added.