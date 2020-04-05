England Football Star Walker Apologises for Hosting Sex Party During Lockdown

​Walker paid the two the girls £2,200 in cash for the session, which ended around 2am on 1st April - later that day, Walker told fans in an interview to “stay indoors, keep washing your hands, keep following the protocols and just protect the NHS”.

UK footballer Kyle Walker has apologised after breaking coronavirus lockdown instructions and hosting a sex party with a friend and two call girls at his £8,000 per month flat in Cheshire.

In a Sun expose, one of the escorts said the Manchester City and England star invited them for a three-hour sex session, a mere day before urging supporters to follow advice to stay home to help the NHS.

​Walker, who split from his long-term girlfriend Annie Kilner earlier in 2020 after it was revealed he’d impregnated model Lauryn Goodman, has issued an apology for his actions - it may not be sufficient to prevent him from being fined by club bosses for ignoring health and social distancing guidelines.

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week. I understand my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologise to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down. It’s been tough, but first and foremost, we have to think about other people’s health and protecting the elderly and family members that can spread it. There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment. My actions are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown,” he added.

On a serious note though, please everyone stay home, look after one another through this difficult time and check in on loved ones but don’t visit them 💙 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9QnWkcnGrH — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 24, 2020

​Manchester City issued a statement 5th April expressing disappointment over the revelations.

“We note Kyle’s swift statement and apology, and will be conducting an internal disciplinary procedure in the coming days,” the club added.