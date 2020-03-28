UK Queen's Trooping the Colour Birthday Parade 'Won't Be Held in Traditional Form' Due to COVID-19

The traditional Trooping the Colour parade, scheduled for 13 June, "will not go ahead in its traditional form", according to Buckingham Palace. Per reports, officials are considering a "number of other options in line with relevant guidance".
The event usually features a military parade in London, with troops and musicians walking through the city and past Buckingham Palace, where the Royal Family watches the servicemen and an RAF flyover.
Authorities are attempting to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the country, as at least 14,500 people are infected, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, who are both in self-isolation with a mild form of the disease. So far, over 750 have succumbed to the virus in the United Kingdom.
