UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

British health minister Matt Hancock said that he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating at home.

Following medical advice, I was advised to test for #Coronavirus.



I‘ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating.



Vital we follow the advice to protect our NHS & save lives#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/TguWH6Blij — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) March 27, 2020

As of 09:00 GMT on Thursday, 11,658 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the UK Department of Health and Social Care, a rise of 2,129 in the preceding 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 460,000 cases across the globe, with more than 20,000 deaths.

