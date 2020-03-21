Register
15:13 GMT21 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Vaccine testing

    COVID-19 Human Vaccine Trials to Begin at UK Gov’s Top Secret Science Facility - Report

    © CC0
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (50)
    1310
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107865/78/1078657886_0:149:1920:1229_1200x675_80_0_0_aff54aa0487a23aa6e4770f7850fef1c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003211078656659-covid19-human-vaccine-UK/

    The news - which will likely be seen by many as a ray of hope - comes amidst a nationwide panic as Boris Johnson announces the indefinite closure of all pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes across the UK.

    Human and animal trials for a vaccine against the coronavirus are due to start taking place from next week in the UK at a maximum security science facility at Porton Down, according to reports.

    The tests come as the British government finds itself locked in a race against time to mitigate the disease's outbreak. According to the same report, the government is likely to speedily launch the human trials - referred to as 'phase two' - before the results of the animal trials are even fully known, highlighting the sense of urgency that is driving the government’s response to COVD-19, which has so far claimed the lives of 177 Brits and infected upward of 3,983

    Yet, despite ramped up efforts, specialists are warning that a vaccine for the disease is not going to arrive any time soon.

    Professor Robin Shattock from the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London told the BBC’s World at One that, “the first part of that testing is to check that it’s safe in humans in small numbers, and again induces the right sort of immune response.”

    “That will take, even if we do things very quickly, two to three months. The next stage would be to ramp it up and start looking at whether the vaccine actually can prevent infection in the wider community. You need to produce the data to show that a vaccine works and how well it works before you can then get a license to then sell that as a product. So globally, vaccines are not going to be made widely available, at the earliest, until next year and it may be later if it’s a global solution requiring manufacturing,” Professor Shattock cautioned.

    Under normal circumstances, broader third phase trials are needed before a drag can be clinically approved and distributed to the masses, in crisis situations however, trial vaccines are disturbed beforehand to key frontline workers, such as doctors and nurses.

    Professor Adrian Hill, a leading researcher from Oxford University who is involved with developing the vaccine has been quoted as telling the Guardian that, “this is not a normal situation. We will follow all standard trial safety requirements, but as soon as we have a vaccine that’s working, we anticipate there will be an accelerated pathway to get it deployed to save lives. The more vaccine we can provide sooner, the better.”

    However, the UK is far from the only country racing to find a successful vaccine. In what some have described as a “global arms race for a coronavirus vaccine” the US, Europe & China are also engaged in the same race against time. China is reported to have mobilised thousands of scientists to work on producing the remedy, while President Trump is said to have told executives of big pharmaceutical companies that he wants to make sure a vaccine is produced on American soil before anywhere else in the world. Indeed, the first human vaccine trials took places in the US earlier on this week, with four patients reportedly receiving injections at a research facility in Seattle, Washington. Yet, researchers insist that it will still be many months before they can say with confidence whether this vaccine works.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (50)
    Tags:
    UK, infection transmission, infection, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    'Outstanding Diplomat and Mr No': Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Turns 70
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse