Bristol Residents Angry at Greta Thunberg After Her Supporters Damage Historic College Green

According to various estimates, from 15,000 up to 30,000 people attended the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate rally last Friday, which took place on Bristol's College Green.

The residents of Bristol are angry at popular eco-activist Greta Thunberg after her supporters ruined the city's historic green.

Tens of thousands of people attended a climate change rally where Thunberg gave a speech before leading a march around Bristol.

In rainy weather, much of the grass where people stood turned into mud.

A fundraiser was set up after the rally, with some people calling on the organisers to compensate for the damaged green.

Jon Usher, head of partnerships of Bristol-based charity Sustrans, who set up a GoFundMe page, said, as quoted by BBC:

"I did it knowing how important the green is to our staff as a place to go in the spring and summertime. I thought it would be nice to give something back to the city."

The aftermath of the Bristol rally has been widely discussed on social media.

