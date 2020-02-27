Register
10:57 GMT27 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Free Julian Assange Basecamp at Belmarsh 26 Feb 2020-min

    Assange Hearing: US Government Claims it Doesn't Matter if Alleged Offences Are 'Political'

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/42/1078414243_0:512:2730:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_35cc3f9e60d9b95e1f6abd8cef5fecd2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002271078410889-assange-hearing-us-government-claims-it-doesnt-matter-if-alleged-offences-are-political/

    Barry Pollack, Julian Assange's US-based lawyer, branded as "Orwellian" and "frivolous" claims by prosecutors that while the US government can seek the WikiLeaks founder's extradition under the Anglo-US Treaty, the publisher can't rely on any protection contained within the very same treaty.

    The US government told Belmarsh Magistrates' Court on 26 February that it doesn't matter whether Assange is wanted for alleged political offences in the US, because they argued the UK-US Extradition Treaty has not been incorporated into English law.

    "The accused can derive no rights under the UK-US Treaty", James Lewis QC told the court on behalf of the US. "As a matter of English law his extradition is governed only by the Extradition Act 2003". Lewis argued that because the Extradition Act 2003 makes no mention of an exception for "political offences" then it must mean that Parliament did not want such an exception to exist. 

    Lewis also cited a litany of English case law to establish that whenever there have been conflicts between international law and English law, English law takes precedence every time.

    Article 4(1) of the UK-US Extradition Treaty 2003 states that, "extradition shall not be granted if the offence for which extradition is requested is a political offence".

    ​Edward Fitzgerald QC, acting for Assange, pointed out that the Extradition Act 2003 neither supports nor opposes "political offences" as a bar to extradition. He argued that because the 2003 Act does not explicitly contradict Article 4(1) of the UK-US Extradition Treaty there is no "conflict" between international law and English law and therefore Assange is perfectly entitled to avail himself of the protections under Article 4(1) which prevents extradition for political offences.

    "The political offence exemption was taken out of the 2003 Act, because the 2003 Act was a direct response to [the attacks of 11 September 2001]", Craig Murray said. The former British diplomat, who has been attending Assange's hearings, worked in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office when the 2003 Act was debated and passed.

    "America revisited its extradition agreements with a lot of countries because it didn't want al-Qaeda people to be able to claim [they were wanted for a] political act and not get extradited to the US. So that was the background to it", he explained. 

    The diplomat, who blew the whistle on British complicity in torture in 2004, pointed out that then-MP George Galloway was "personally assured by the Home Secretary that [the political offences exception] was only being removed so that people like [al-Qaeda leader] Osama bin Laden could be extradited. And that it would not apply to political dissidents".

    Murray argued that the US government is going too far because the UK-US Treaty "is the instrument under which you are extraditing [Assange], if there were no treaty you could not extradite on the basis of the [2003] Act alone, you need the treaty to be able to extradite". He added the idea that the entirety of the UK-US Extradition Treaty applies to Assange except for Article 4 "makes no sense whatsoever", an argument the publisher's defence team also made in court.

    Murray stressed that as someone who has personally negotiated treaties on behalf of the UK in the past, and seen them turned into law, "when you negotiate a new treaty, not every new treaty requires a new law to make them into force". Existing law may already be sufficient to give force to the treaty. The British government will have made an assessment. At the time, the 2003 Act was sufficient to give legal effect to the entirety of the UK-US Treaty which was ratified in 2007, otherwise they would not have ratified it, Craig said.

    Barry Pollack, Assange's US-based criminal defence attorney, has also been attending the hearings at Belmarsh.

    "The US-UK Extradition Treaty says very clearly that where the offence is a political offence there is a complete bar to extradition. Despite that, today, the government argued that the court should ignore the treaty altogether and extradite Julian Assange anyway. It is really an outrageous position, an Orwellian position, for the government to take here and it is certainly my hope that the judge will not accept such a frivolous argument", Pollack said.

    ​The US government is expected to continue to present its arguments on 27 February as to why it believes the only relevant law is the 2003 Extradition Act, which, they say, offers no exemptions to extradition for political offences.

    Related:

    Assange Hearing: Prosecution Claims WikiLeaks Publisher Isn't Wanted for Revealing War Crimes
    'No Harm' Resulted From WikiLeaks Revelations, US Government Admits At Julian Assange Court Hearing
    Assange Hearing: Trump Was “Aware” and “Approved” of Pardon Offer, Defence Team Says
    Assange Hearing: Defence Blasts 'Politically Motivated' Charges as 'Abuse of Process'
    Assange Hearing: Manning Sought Help Accessing Video Game Database, Not Hacking US Government System
    Assange Hearing: Judge Rejects Plea to Intervene Against Mistreatment of Assange by Prison Officials
    Tags:
    extradition, Wikileaks, Julian Assange, US, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Blini is in the Air: Traditional Slavic Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Which Race Is It, Anyway?
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse