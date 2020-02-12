Man Charged With Murder of Northern Irish Journalist Lyra McKee

Lyra McKee was shot dead in riots in the Creggan estate in Derry in April last year. The New IRA admitted firing the shot which killed her as she hid behind a police vehicle.

A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry.

On Tuesday, 11 February, detectives arrested four men aged 20, 27, 29 and 52 under the Terrorism Act.

On Wednesday, 12 February, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said a man aged 52 would appear in court in Derry on Thursday charged with murder.

Ms McKee, a blogger and journalist, was hit by a stray round as she hid behind a police vehicle during rioting by Irish nationalist youths on the Creggan estate.

​After the attack there was widespread criticism of the dissident republicans and the Derry office of Saoradh, the political wing of the New IRA, closed temporarily.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said a number of individuals were with the gunman on the night of the shooting.

He said: "While today is significant for the investigation the quest for the evidence to bring the gunman to justice remains active and ongoing."