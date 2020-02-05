Over 40 Skeletons With 'Hands Tied Behind Their Backs' Reportedly Unearthed in England

As the exact age of the unearthed human remains wasn’t immediately clear, the locals were left wondering whether the deceased were some kind of criminals “hanged on the gallows in the town” or perhaps people who perished during the Civil War.

A gruesome discovery was made in the vicinity of the town Buckingham, England where some 42 bodies were found buried in shallow graves, local newspaper the Milton Keynes Citizen reports.

The skeletal remains, which apparently had their hands tied behind their backs, were unearthed during ground works conducted on former farmland as part of a retirement flats construction project.

However, while the find was apparently made weeks ago and all bodies have already been removed from the area, with only the graves left behind, the media outlet points out that no one has yet seen the report from an archaeological investigation of the site the developers were supposed to commission "as a condition of winning planning permission".

"I am aware that the bodies were found in December. There were more than 40 of them and they had their hands bound behind their backs, which infers they were prisoners of some kind", district and town councillor Robin Stuchbury said. "They could date from Anglo Saxon times, when there were killings in Buckingham, or from during the Civil War, which also saw casualties. Or they could be criminals who were hanged on the gallows in the town".

The councillor stressed that the discovery in question is "of great historical significance to Buckingham" and therefore should not be "hushed up".

It also wasn’t immediately clear if any artefacts were discovered at the burial site, the newspaper adds, noting that such objects might’ve helped determine the age of the human remains.