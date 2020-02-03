Brexit Chief Michel Barnier Talks to Press in Brussels Following UK Breakaway From EU - Video

On 31 Friday, the United Kingdom withdrew from the EU in accordance with an agreement that was signed last week. The country is now bracing for an 11-month transition period during which London and Brussels will attempt to work on future trade relations.

The head of the EU task force for relations with the UK Michel Barnier is talking to press on Monday following Britain's historic withdrawal from the European Union.

On Friday, after nearly half a century of being part of the EU, the United Kingdom finally withdrew from the European Union almost three and a half years after the referendum on Britain's pullout from the bloc.

