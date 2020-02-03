UK PM Johnson Gives Speech Ahead of Post-Brexit Talks - Video

The United Kingdom left the European Union at 23:00 GMT on 31 January, after 47 years in the bloc, including 3.5 years post-referendum.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech ahead of the post-Brexit talks between London and Brussels.

According to the prime minister, the main priorities of his government after the UK's withdrawal from the European Union are fighting crime, improving healthcare and education, and boosting infrastructure. Among other priorities, the prime minister mentioned fighting climate change, upholding human rights across the world, and supporting women's education.

The UK has now entered a transition period — it has 11 months to agree to the details of its future relationship with the EU.

