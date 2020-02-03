Aftermath of Stabbing Incident in London - Video

At about 14:00 GMT on 2 February, a man stabbed several people in Streatham High Road, south London. The suspected attacker was shot dead by armed officers. Police later said that three people had been injured in this "terror-related" incident, with one of them in a life-threatening condition.

Sunday’s London stabbing attacker has been identified as a convicted terror offender who was recently released from prison, The Guardian reported.

According to The Guardian, government sources confirmed that the attacker, Sudesh Amman, had been convicted on 13 terror offences including distributing extremist material and planning an attack in 2018. Amman was released days ago after serving half of his three-year sentence.

