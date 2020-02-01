People Gather in Edinburgh Day After Brexit to Protest Against Boris Johnson - Video

The day before, hours prior to the official Brexit, rallies were held around Scotland to mark Britain's exit from the EU as well as to renew calls for Scottish independence.

Members of the pro-independence organisation "Stand Up For Scotland" gather Saturday in Edinburgh to rally against UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a day after the UK formally left the European Union.

Although 51.9% of Brits voted to leave the EU during the 2016 Brexit referendum, 63% of Scots voted to remain.

