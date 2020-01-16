Manchester Road Evacuated Over Bomb Threat, One Detained - Reports

Police responded to a report of "concern for the welfare of a man" in Dukinfield, Greater Manchester at about 12:45 p.m. on 16 January, the Daily Mail reported citing law enforcement.

A suspect was detained after law enforcement promptly arrived at the scene where a man was claiming to possess an explosive device, according to the Daily Mail.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Twitter that they had arrested a man on "suspicion of making a malicious communication".

Police are currently at the scene of an incident in #Dukinfield, #Tameside. pic.twitter.com/rCRovNzzfd — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) January 16, 2020

Reports say police have put a cordon in place on Birch Lane and are advising people in the neighbourhood to stay at home and lock their doors. Bomb disposal officers have reportedly arrived to assess a suspicious package at the scene.