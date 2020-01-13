Queen Elizabeth II Spotted Wearing Hearing Aid in Public for First Time

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II convened a meeting set to happen on 13 January, where the decision of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to abandon their royal privileges will be discussed.

Queen Elizabeth II has been spotted in public wearing a hearing aid device for the first time, according to the Daily Mail.

Five years earlier, her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, was seen wearing discreet behind-the-ear hearing aids; at the time he was 93, the age she is now.

The type of device that is used by the Queen looks like a pair of canal hearing aids, which according to the NHS 'aren't usually powerful enough for people with severe hearing loss'.

But perhaps as a concession to the #SandringhamSummit, where many opinions will be aired, and the air cleared, perhaps not wanting to misconstrue a single word, the Queen was seen wearing a deaf aid (hearing aid) for the first time ever.

Prince Philip has worn one for many years pic.twitter.com/trHCVQ0T0I — vbspurs (@vbspurs) January 12, 2020

​The meeting, amid the Harry and Meghan crisis, will be held at Sandringham Palace. Prince Charles as well as his sons Prince William and Prince Harry have been invited to attend. Harry's wife, actress Meghan Markle, will join the meeting via a video link, as she is in Canada.

Earlier it was reported that she had already entered into an agreement with Disney Studios to voice cartoon characters. She and her husband plan to spend the money on the protection of wild animals.