‘I Want Everyone to Play on the Team’: Prince William Reveals How He Feels About Megxit - Reports

Prince William revealed his hopes for the royals to one day reconcile, voicing sorrow that the royal family is no longer a “team”.

According to the Sunday Times, the Duke of Cambridge has told a friend he feels sorrow that he and Prince Harry are now “separate entities,” hoping that they might still be together in the future.

“I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities,” he said. “I’m sad about that. All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page. I want everyone to play on the team.”

The comment came amid reports that the Queen has summoned Princes Charles, William and Harry to the “Sandringham summit” to thrash out their differences. Meghan Markle will also join the members of the family via a conference call from Canada, where she travelled on Friday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped a bombshell announcement this week, revealing that they are stepping back as “senior” royals and plan to work to become financially independent, triggering distress within the British monarchy. According to sources close to the royal family, the Queen was very unhappy with the couple's decision, while Harry's brother Prince William and their father Charles were "enraged".

British tabloids, as well as social media, have been speculating that Prince Harry and his wife were sidelined by the rest of the royals and that led to their decision to leave the royal family, though they said they would split their time between the United Kingdom and North America, while continuing to support the Queen.