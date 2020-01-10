Muslim Terrorist Was Responsible For Attack on UK Prison Officers at High Security Jail - Reports

In recent years there have been numerous reports warning that inmates in British prisons are being converted to radical Islam while behind bars. Last month a Muslim terrorist killed two people at London Bridge after being released from jail.

Two Muslim inmates were reportedly behind an attack on five prison officers at Whitemoor high security prison in Cambridgeshire.

The prisoners, who were reportedly wearing fake suicide vests, slashed one of the officers in the face when he unlocked their cell on Thursday morning.

The BBC and Sky News claimed one of those involved in the incident was Brusthom Ziamani, 24, who was convicted in 2015 of preparing an act of terrorism.

The trial heard he had planned to behead a British soldier and admired the pair who were convicted of killing and decapitating Fusilier Lee Rigby in 2013.

Her Majesty’s Prison Service issued a statement saying: “Five members of staff at HMP Whitemoor attended hospital following a serious assault on an officer by two prisoners on 9 January. The incident was quickly resolved by our brave staff and our thoughts are with the injured officers at this time.

“We do not tolerate assaults on our hardworking officers and will push for the strongest possible punishment. We have referred the incident to the police and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

The Metropolitan Police have reportedly taken over the investigation from Cambridgeshire Police because they are the lead force in the country for counter-terrorism.

​The BBC claimed the second inmate was serving jail time for an unspecified violent offence and had converted to Islam in prison.

The jury at Ziamani’s trial heard he had used the internet to research army cadet bases.

Ziamani was 18 when he was arrested by police in 2014 in a joint operation by Scotland Yard and MI5.

He was jailed for 22 years but his sentence was reduced slightly on appeal.

​Whitemoor, which is located in the flatlands of the Cambridgeshire countryside just outside the town of March, houses more than 400 Category A and B prisoners.

Many of the Category A prisoners are convicted murderers and terrorists who are serving long sentences.