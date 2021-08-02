Register
02 August 2021
    Electric car charging station

    Mass Production of Russia's First Electric Car to Start in 2021

    Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Serial production of Zetta, the first Russian electric car, will be launched by the end of 2021, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Monday.

    "Zetta is the smallest electric car, which is being developed and undergoing final tests; we expect to launch its serial production by the end of this year," Manturov stated in an interview to Russian RBK TV.

    Zetta is a compact three-door electric vehicle with a maximum speed of 120 kph (74.6 mph), which will be mass-produced at the Togliatti plant, in the Samara region, the Russian hub for the automotive industry. The price of the car in the basic configuration will be 550,000 rubles ($77,000).

    Zetta production was first scheduled for 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic and funding problems.

    The launch of Zetta mass production comes in the wake of a national initiative to achieve a 10% rate of electric cars among all cars produced by 2030 in the country.

    Manturov added that serial production of hydrogen-fueled Aurus, a Russian luxury car brand, is set to enter the market in 2024.

    "By 2024 we are planning to develop a mass-produced model to be introduced to the market," the official said.

    The first experimental model of hydrogen-fueled Aurus Senat was introduced late in May when its serial production started at the Elabuga plant in the Republic of Tatarstan.

    Russia, electric car, Aurus, production
