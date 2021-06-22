Russian Export Centre Welcomes Applications for Online Goods and Services Expo on Alibaba Platform

The Russian Export Centre (REC) is inviting Russian companies to file applications for an online goods and services exhibition held on the Alibaba.com platform.
Over 350 Russian companies, registered on Alibaba, will be taking part in the expo, but other enterprises are now welcome to seize the opportunity as well.
The online event, titled Russian On-Line Trade Show, will give Russian enterprises a chance to promote themselves by advertising their goods and services to international audiences via live broadcasts and video presentations.
REC's Vice President Sergei Vologodsky stressed that Russian companies have already taken part in similar online ventures, but this is the first time an online exhibition presenting Russian goods and services will be held on such a scale.
