Two Instructors, Two Pilots Killed in Plane Crash in Russia's Kemerovo Region - Photo

"The four people killed are two instructors and two pilots", Evgeny Chernov said.
The physician added that there were a total of 19 people onboard — 17 passengers and two crew members.
Earlier in the day, the emergency services told Sputnik that seven people had died and another 13 were injured after a plane crash-landed in the region's Zhuravlevo area.
В Кемерово разбился самолет с парашютистамиhttps://t.co/DL48uC28yv pic.twitter.com/02qBaD8Cls— ИА Хакасия (@19rusInfo) June 19, 2021
According to the Central Siberian Parachute-Jumping Club, the incident occurred soon after takeoff.
"There was a failure of the right engine on takeoff, at an altitude of 150-200 metres; the crew decided to return to the main landing [strip], during the turn there was a loss of altitude, and it was decided to land the plane at a site that was available", the director of the club told the press.
The West Siberian transport prosecutor's office confirmed to Sputnik that the cause of the incident was engine failure.
