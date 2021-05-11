Nine People Killed, Four Hospitalised After School Shooting in Kazan, Russia

"According to the updated information, 11 people were killed as a result of the shooting inside the school in Kazan", a spokesman for the emergency services said. "Two of the children who died in the school shooting plunged to [their] death as they jumped out of a third-floor window", the spokesman specified.
There were also reports of an explosion hitting the school after the shooting started.
According to preliminary reports, the police arrested one of the suspects - a 17-year-old individual.
"Law enforcement officers have detained a teenager, who is suspected of being behind the school shooting", the spokesman said, adding that the suspected attacker is around 17 years old.
Police later said that a second shooter had been neutralised. According to authorities, the second shooter is a 19-year-old individual, who had an officially registered gun. A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched.
