Putin Signs Decree on Measures to Influence Unfriendly Actions of Foreign States

"Vladimir Putin signed a decree 'On the application of measures of influence (counteraction) on unfriendly actions of foreign states,'" the statement says.
The Russian government should determine a list of unfriendly foreign states against which measures of influence will be applied, the Kremlin said.
"The Russian government ... to determine the list of unfriendly foreign states, in respect of which the measures of influence (counteraction), established by this decree, are applied," it said.
The decree comes into force from the day of its official publication and is valid until the cancellation of the measures of influence established by it.
Moscow will limit the number of employees that can be hired for diplomatic missions of foreign states that take unfriendly actions towards Russia, the decree says.
Agreements achieved by diplomatic missions of unfriendly countries with individuals, the number of which exceeds that determined by the Russian government, are subject to termination, the decree also says.
The measures do not apply to employees of diplomatic missions and consulates representing their respective state, it says.
