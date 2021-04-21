Russia Will Find a Way to Protect Its Interests If Other Countries Refuse Dialogue, Putin Says

Moscow will find "asymmetrical," speedy and tough ways to defend its national interests if other nations refuse dialogue, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.
"The practice of organizing coups and attempts to organize assassinations of heads of state is just too much. All boundaries have been crossed," Putin said, speaking during his annual address to lawmakers from both houses of Russia's parliament on Wednesday, and referring to the recent discovery of a plot to assassinate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and members of his family and to carry out a coup d'etat in Belarus.
"In some countries, a nasty custom has taken root - to 'cling' to Russia on any pretext. It's like some kind of sport...We truly want to have good relations with all members of the international community. But if someone perceives these good intentions as weakness, Russia's response will be asymmetrical, speedy and tough," Putin warned.
The president added that he hoped no foreign nation would attempt to cross any of Russia's "red lines."
