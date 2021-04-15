'Acid Green' Lake Springs Up in Russian City – Video

A small lake located in the industrial quarter of the Russian city of Nizhnevartovsk has made headlines in local media due to its rather unusual appearance.
Describing the colour of water as "acid green," local TV channel Megapolis also claimed that garbage and "dead puppies" were spotted on the lake’s shore.
The authorities have announced that the lake is filled with meltwater and is not connected to other bodies of water, while the local mayor’s office said that water samples from the lake have already been collected and sent to a lab for analysis.
В Нижневартовске нашли озеро с кислотно-зеленой водой, специалисты уже изучают пробы. По словам властей, в воде могут быть красители для выявления прорывов на трубопроводахhttps://t.co/XPb0Yycxu0 pic.twitter.com/cAAFMSmPoO— РИА Новости (@rianru) April 15, 2021
According to the local administration’s press service, the colour of the water in the lake may be caused by the presence of a water-soluble dye used to detect pipe bursts, with said dyes allegedly being harmless to humans and the environment.
