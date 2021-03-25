Two People Rescued, Fate of One Unknown After Russian Emergencies Ministry Helicopter Crash

The Russian Emergencies Ministry said that information was received about the crash of a Ka-32 helicopter in the waters of the Curonian Lagoon on late Thursday, with two people rescued and the fate of the third remaining unclear.
"During a planned training flight, communication was lost with the crew of the Ka-32 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry. System 112 received information about the aircraft crash in the Curonian Lagoon, five kilometers from the city of Polessk", the Russian Emergencies Ministry stated.
Earlier, an emergency services spokesperson told Sputnik that the Russian Emergencies Ministry helicopter crash left one person dead and injured two.
"As a result of the hard landing of the Ka-32 helicopter, one person was killed, and another two were injured," the spokesperson said.
There were three on board, a Russian Emergencies Ministry's spokesman said. The circumstances of the crash are being investigated.
