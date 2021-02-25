S-400 Missile System Caught in Traffic Accident Outside Moscow - Video

Footage shared on social media shows a chain-reaction accident involving five vehicles — a Kamaz truck, two passenger cars, a military traffic police minibus and an S-400 Triumf launch vehicle.
The S-400 was moving at the helm of a bigger convoy. The other five launch vehicles of the convoy seem to have put on the brakes in time. In the video, they are unharmed, a short distance away from the head vehicle.
На Можайском шоссе военная колонна из ракетных комплексов С-400 попала в аварию.— Дикая Москва (@WildWildMoscow) February 25, 2021
Война войной, а ДТП по расписанию pic.twitter.com/cSRIEcLJ5O
