11:01 GMT31 January 2021
    A man is being detained during an unauthorised protest in Moscow, 31 January 2021

    Live Updates: Alexei Navalny Supporters Take Part in Unauthorised Protests Across Russia

    © Sputnik / Yevgeny Odinokov
    Russia
    540
    Last week, unauthorised rallies were held in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, and other Russian cities in support of opposition vlogger Alexey Navalny.

    Supporters of Alexei Navalny are taking to the streets in major Russian cities on Sunday, 31 January for a second round of unauthorised rallies in support of the opposition vlogger, who has been in custody since returning to Moscow from Berlin on 17 January.

    Last week, more than a thousand people were detained and charged by police for participating in unauthorised protests and violating coronavirus restrictions. Ahead of the rallies, Russia's Prosecutor General's Office warned that anyone organising or taking part in mass demonstrations may face up to 15 years in prison. 

    Russia's Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier called the organisers of unauthorised rallies "provocateurs," while President Vladimir Putin stressed that everyone has the right to express their opinion, but said violating the law is "not just counterproductive but dangerous."

    *Follow Sputnik live feed to find out more. 

    New messages
    • 10:58

      Police Continue Detention of Protesters at Unauthorised Rallies in Russian Cities

    • 10:23

      More Than 1,000 People Detained Across Russia, 'OVD-Info' Monitor Project Says

    • 10:07

      Watch Sputnik's Live Broadcast From Unauthorised Rallies in Moscow and Saint Petersburg

    • 10:03

      Social Networks Block Disinformation on Pro-Navalny Unauthorised Rallies, Russian Telecommunications Watchdog Says

      Social networks are blocking access to false information regarding unauthorised protests in support of jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny at the request of Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor and Prosecutor General's Office, the watchdog said on Sunday.

      The protests hit a number of Russian cities on Sunday and already resulted in detentions of its participants.

      "The spread of false information regarding unauthorised rallies began on social networks. Based on the requirements of the Prosecutor General's Office and Roskomnadzor, the administration of social networks is blocking access to false information, with overstated figures on the numbers of participants in unauthorised rallies, on the alleged acts of violence and clashes, the death of participants in the actions," the watchdog wrote on Telegram.

      Under the national legislation, website owners will be fined up to 4 million rubles ($ 52,662) if violate the procedure for restricting access to prohibited information.

      The watchdog also recalled that the legislation provided for the blocking of prohibited information if it is not deleted.

    • 10:01

      Nobody Came to an Unauthorised Rally in Crimea

    • 09:59

      A Bird's-Eye View of Metro Stations 'Krasnye Vorota' and 'Sukharevskaya' in Moscow Ahead of Unauthorised Protest

    • 09:57

      How Many Protesters Have Been Detained in Russia's Far East and Siberia?

      Vladivostok: 150 protesters, 100 detained

      Khabarovsk: 58 protesters, 13 detained

      Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy: 30 protesters, 9 detained

      Yakutsk: 25 protesters, 9 detained

      Yekaterinburg: 2,300 protesters, 32 detained.

    • 09:56

      Several People Detained in St. Petersburg During Pro-Navalny Unauthorised Protests

      Several people have been detained in St. Petersburg for taking part in unauthorized actions in support of jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

      Ahead of the rally, police were patrolling Nevsky Avenue in the city centre, with the area being cordoned off. About an hour before the start of the action, its organisers announced that it would be moved to Pionerskaya Square. The police arrived at the scene and detained one of the participants before the start of the action. Then several more people were detained.

      Last weekend, many Russian cities, including St. Petersburg, were also hit by protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow earlier this month upon his arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. Prior to Navalny's return to Russia from Germany, where he was treated for his alleged poisoning, the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service warned it would arrest him for probation violations as he was previously found guilty of committing two administrative offences.

    • 09:55

      Some 60 People Took Part in Unauthorised Protest in Vladivostok

      An unauthorised protest in support of jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny held in Vladivostok

      Dozens Gather for Unauthorised Protests in Russia's Far East

      KHABAROVSK/VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Sputnik) - Several dozens of people have gathered for unauthorised protests in Russia's far eastern cities of Khabarovsk and Vladivostok, and a number of protesters have already been detained.
    • 09:54

      Over 60 Detained in Moscow During Pro-Navalny Unauthorised Protests

      Detentions of participants in unauthorized actions in support of jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny continue in Moscow, Sputnik correspondents reported on Sunday, adding that at least 66 people have already been arrested.

      Among those detained in northern Moscow is a journalist and member of the Human Rights Council, Nikolai Svanidze. He was later released.

      Law enforcement officers use loudspeakers to urge the protesters to observe order and disperse.

      Meanwhile, according to the estimates of the Moscow Department of regional security and countering corruption, about 300 people are engaged in the unauthorised protests in the Russian capital.

    live
    Live Updates: Alexei Navalny Supporters Take Part in Unauthorised Protests Across Russia
